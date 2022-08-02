Jordan Poyer leaves Bills training camp with painful arm injury

The Buffalo Bills have their second safety injury of 2022 training camp. This time, it’s Jordan Poyer who could be sidelined for the near term.

On Tuesday morning near the end of practice, Poyer was hit on the arm by RB James Cook or an offensive lineman during a run play. He grabbed at his wrist/forearm/elbow and was in visible pain. Walking off the field, he took a knee. After a couple minutes on the sideline, he took a golf cart ride to the locker room.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network says Poyer will have an MRI.

Obviously, losing their All-Pro safety for any part of the regular season would be bad, but it’s compounded by other injuries in the secondary right now. Micah Hyde left practice on Friday with hip soreness, but that’s not serious as he is back in a limited capacity. All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White is still recovering from midseason ACL surgery and could miss the start of the season.

We will update when we have more info.