Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos: broadcast info, announcers, streaming, radio, television

One week after the backups took center stage during a preseason-opening victory over the Indianapolis Colts, quarterback Josh Allen and most of the Buffalo Bills starters will see “a healthy amount” of playing time when Buffalo welcomes the Denver Broncos to Highmark Stadium in Week 2 of the NFL’s preseason.

That according to head coach Sean McDermott, who didn’t get into specifics when addressing the subject of playing time with the media on Thursday.

Allen was in the same boat as a vast majority of Buffalo’s starters during last Saturday’s 27-24 triumph over the Indianapolis Colts, as McDermott opted to sit his starters in Week 1.

But with the NFL utilizing a condensed three-game preseason, it appears as though McDermott will use the clash with the Broncos as the team’s dress rehearsal game in advance of the 2022 regular season, which kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 8 with Buffalo on the road against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

No word on whether edge rusher and former Bronco Von Miller will suit up against his former team. The last time the Bills and Broncos met in the preseason was 2011, Miller’s rookie year in the league. Miller sacked then-Bills starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and Denver emerged with a 24-10 win over Buffalo on Aug. 20, 2011.

On the other sideline, Nathaniel Hackett, formerly Buffalo’s offensive coordinator and first-year head coach of the Broncos, has yet to announce his plans for his starters in Week 2. Previously, he said that quarterback Russell Wilson doesn’t necessarily need to play in the preseason because of his past starting experience.

Counting the win in their preseason opener, the Bills have won their last eight preseason games, spanning a stretch of more than 1,450 days. The last time Buffalo lost a preseason game was on Aug. 26, 2018, when the Bills fell to Andy Dalton and the Cincinnati Bengals by a 28-16 score in Week 3 of the 2018 preseason.

Here’s everything you need to know about in order to watch and/or listen to Buffalo’s second preseason game.

TV/Streaming/Radio Schedule

Date: Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM EDT

Channel: The game will be broadcast nationwide on the NFL Network, and will also be carried on WIVB (CBS) in Buffalo, WROC (CBS) in Rochester, WSYR (ABC) in Syracuse, WPNY (My Network TV) in Utica, WETM (NBC) in Elmira, WXXA (FOX) in Albany, WWTI (ABC) in Watertown, and WJET (ABC) in Erie, Pa.

Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), former Bill Steve Tasker (analyst), and Cynthia Frelund (sideline reporter)

Streaming: FuboTV and the Buffalo Bills app (especially helpful for those with DIRECTV)

Location: Highmark Stadium | Orchard Park, NY

Radio: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), WKRL 100.9 FM and 106.5 FM (Syracuse), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network

Radio Play-by-Play: John Murphy and Eric Wood with sideline reporter Sal Capaccio

Online: NFL+ (for live content), NFL+ Premium (for replays), NFL.com Game Center

Betting Odds*

Line: Bills by 6

Bet: DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Bills 2022 preseason schedule