Bills GM Brandon Beane talks training camp fights on Toronto radio show

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane’s candidness during interviews is something that truly endears him to this fanbase. This week, he appeared on Toronto radio show OverDrive where he touched on a variety of topics ranging from training camp fights to expectations for star quarterback Josh Allen. Click on the tweet below for the link to the full interview or you can read the recaps.

Brandon Beane on what to expect from Josh Allen, "Punt God" Matt Araiza & the excitement to be playing opening night #NFL #BillsMafia @BuffaloBills https://t.co/FmlFr8IkaH — OverDrive (@OverDrive1050) August 17, 2022

How are the players doing so close to the start of the season?

Brandon Beane said it’s that time of year when the guys are all competing. He then mentioned the fights in training camp by stating, “We’re scuffling with each other because we’re ready to hit someone else. It’s that point in camp.” He also stated that some of the players are nursing injuries after the first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The bright side of training camp fights

Beane recognized that the Bills are a competitive bunch and sometimes a player will feel like someone crossed the line with a hard hit or by “talking trash.” “As long as it’s in a good nature and most importantly, when you walk off the field, it doesn’t carry in the locker room. But I would be a little nervous if we went through a whole training camp and we didn’t have some scuffles,” Beane added.

To play or not to play

A popular topic of conversation on social media right now is whether or not starters should play in preseason games. Beane was asked what goes into his decision when choosing who plays or who doesn’t. He responded by saying that he and head coach Sean McDermott take a different approach every year and the biggest thing for them is taking a look at what the team needs.

As an example, he referred to QB Josh Allen. The first few years, he needed as many reps as they could give him but now, he’s not “behind” and can be rested a bit more.

The next step for QB Josh Allen

Beane recognized that Allen was on a “heater” during last year’s postseason but says that it’s not fair to expect the same thing every year because situations and teams will always be different. “We’re not hunting, we’re the hunted. If you don’t bring your A-game every week, you can lose,” the GM stated. He also reiterated the importance of winning the division and getting more home games in the playoffs.

Was everything addressed this offseason?

“I don’t think you’re ever gonna hear me say, “Man we knocked it out of the park. We filled a lot of holes.” We’re always looking to either upgrade the starter or upgrade the backup,” Beane said. He explained that while he likes the depth of the Bills, it won’t stop them from adding new pieces as they see fit, either during preseason or later on in the regular season.

The Von

Brandon Beane was asked how linebacker Von Miller fits into the team and what he expects from the star. He instantly praised Miller by calling him a “first ballot Hall of Famer” and said, “It’s hard to find guys as talented as him that have won two Super Bowls that you can get your hands on so to get him here has been great. He’s been everything we’ve asked for.” Beane also loves the way Von Miller mentors the younger players.

Expectations from the vets

Brandon Beane said that veterans such as Josh Allen, Von Miller and wide receiver Stefon Diggs are the leaders and help set the tone of the team. If they’re healthy, they’re all looking to play and be competitive and none of them are looking to have time off. He added that it’s more about what they do rather than what they say.

The “Punt God”

Unsurprisingly, the hosts wanted to know Brandon Beane’s thoughts on rookie punter Matt Araiza. Sounding a bit giddy, Beane answered by telling them that Araiza is confident and has a strong leg. There were some concerns about his ability to hold the football for kicker Tyler Bass so Beane felt it was exciting for Araiza to be able to do that during the walk-off field goal against the Colts.

Pride in playing opening night against the Los Angeles Rams

“It’s exciting for our city and our team and our franchise to be on that opening Thursday and I know our guys will be fired up when we get out to LA,” Brandon Beane replied. As the host stated, Buffalo is finally getting recognized around the league for their hard work and talent-filled roster by being scheduled to play in more nationally televised games.