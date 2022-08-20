Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos: Preseason open thread

The Buffalo Bills welcome the Denver Broncos to Highmark Stadium for their Week 2 preseason clash at 1:00 PM Eastern today. The Bills intend to use this game as a dress rehearsal of sorts ahead of the regular season. The Broncos, on the other hand, have chosen to utilized preseason snaps to evaluate the depth of their roster.

Josh Allen will play, along with most of the starters. Von Miller will (update: not) make his debut in a Bills uniform, but he won’t get to square off against Denver’s starters, including Russell Wilson.

The last time these two teams met in the NFL regular season was in late December of 2020. The Bills galloped to a 48-19 Mile High victory, dominating in all phases of football. Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley all had monster days, but the game is best remembered for two plays by other Bills. The first came via Jerry Hughes, who returned a fumble 21 yards for a touchdown—cutting, weaving, and sprinting like a running back for what may be the most fondly remembered play of his career. Then with under two minutes left in regulation, Devin Singletary broke free for a 51-yard TD—both the longest run and longest touchdown run of Singletary’s career. The play may best be remembered for getting Singletary in hot water with head coach Sean McDermott who wanted him to kneel and run time off the clock.

Today, the most important thing is getting through the game largely injury free. The score doesn’t matter, nor do the stats. But try telling that to players fighting for a chance to stick with a roster.

Here’s your open thread for today’s game. Enjoy, and GO BILLS!