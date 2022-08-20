Bills CB Nick McCloud suffers laceration to face

Buffalo Bills cornerback Nick McCloud was taken to the team’s locker room with an apparent face laceration injury. The injury appeared to occur on a special teams play where McCloud missed a tackle on kickoff coverage.

McCloud’s injury is just the latest in a string of ailments to hit the CB unit. Tre’Davious White is still rehabbing his ACL injury from last season, and both Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde are sidelined while they return to full health for the regular season.

Preseason snaps are going to be important for McCloud to show out in an effort to make the team’s final 53—an opportunity enhanced should White start the season on the PUP list. He’s even spent some time this summer moonlighting at safety, which should help his chances at a roster spot.

Fortunately, McCloud was later seen back on the Bills’ sideline after receiving six stitches to his face. We’ll update here should any additional information become available.