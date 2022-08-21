Billieve: Recapping Week 2 win over Broncos

The Buffalo Bills routed the Denver Broncos by a score of 42-15 Saturday afternoon in a Week 2 preseason game at Highmark Stadium. The Bills’ preseason winning streak extended to ten games, having not lost a preseason contest since Aug. 26, 2018.

On today’s episode of the Billieve Podcast, host John Boccacino breaks down what he liked and what he didn’t like from Buffalo’s latest preseason victory.

Among the positives for the Bills:

The offense had a day, going over 300 yards in the first half alone, scoring touchdowns on its first six drives, rushing for 208 yards while averaging 7.7 yards per carry, and only punting once.

QB Josh Allen dazzled in his one drive, completing all three passes, including a 28-yard TD strike to WR Gabriel Davis after executing a 360-degree spin to elude the rush.

QB Case Keenum rebounded from a rough opener while proving that, once and for all, he is Buffalo’s backup QB.

Buffalo’s running backs had themselves a day, as Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, James Cook, Duke Johnson, and Raheem Blackshear excelled vs. the Broncos.

The Bills got excellent contributions from the offensive line.

Defensive ends A.J. Epenesa and Shaq Lawson were outstanding in their matchups vs. Denver’s offensive line, as was safety Jaquan Johnson, who was all over the field, finishing with five tackles.

Linebackers Andre Smith and Baylon Spector, and wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins continued their push for roster spots.

The Bills avoided major injuries.

Among the negatives:

Buffalo’s starting defense: the Bills held Denver to 90 yards in the first half, but 61 of those came on the opening drive that led to a field goal. Additionally, linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano both had missed tackles on the drive.

Penalties from Buffalo’s potential starting cornerbacks (Dane Jackson, Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford were all flagged for penalties).

The kickoff coverage (Denver averaged 27 yards per runback on six kickoffs), and why it’s so important for the Bills to keep special teams standouts like Taiwan Jones and Tyler Matakevich on the roster.

Sloppy play (eight penalties, some that kept Denver drives alive).

Check out the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, then let us know your thoughts on what you liked and what you didn’t like from Buffalo’s win over Denver.

