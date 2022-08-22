Circling the Wagons: Bills Trample Broncos 42-15 in Preseason Game #2 - Full Recap

In this episode, we discuss the Buffalo Bills’ preseason victory over the Denver Broncos, 42-15. We chat seeing Josh Allen for the first time in the preseason, Case Keenum bouncing back from last week’s performance, the run game finding some life, Khalil Shakir continuing to shine, Raheem Blackshear making a case to the Bills (or the rest of the NFL) that he deserves a roster spot, and much more!

We discuss our general thoughts on the game, stats of the game, Sweet Sassy Molassy play of the game, who goes on our Wall of Fame and who goes on the Wall of Shame (and turn to Twitter for some great reaction from our followers). Listen now and Go Bills!

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.