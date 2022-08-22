Buffalo Bills wideout Stefon Diggs ranked No. 26 on NFL Top 100

The Buffalo Bills have another player in the Top 100, and this time, it’s wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The NFL Network countdown announced numbers 30-21 last night, and Diggs came in at No. 26.

Since coming to Buffalo via trade before the 2020 season, Diggs has evolved into one of the league’s elite receiving weapons. In two years with Buffalo, he’s totaled 230 receptions, 2,760 receiving yards, and 18 receiving touchdowns. In five playoff games, Diggs has 26 catches for 378 yards and two touchdowns.

Diggs is ranked 15 spots lower than he was last year. He was a First-Team All Pro in 2020 after leading the league in both receptions and receiving yards, and while his numbers declined in 2021, he was named to his second consecutive Pro Bowl squad. Diggs was one of two wide receivers revealed in the 30-21 range, as Cincinnati Bengals standout Ja’Marr Chase was ranked No. 24 on the list. Joining Stefon in this chunk of players was his brother, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, who came in at No. 23.

The top 20 players on the list will be disclosed on August 28 starting at 8:00 PM EDT. We expect there will be at least one more Bills player on the list.