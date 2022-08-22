Buffalo Bills safeties Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer each named to NFL Top 100

The Buffalo Bills had two more players revealed in the NFL’s Top 100 players for 2022, as safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer each made the cut. Hyde came in at No. 50 on the list, while Poyer was voted at No. 45.

Hyde, 31, played in all 17 games last season. He tied a single-season career high with five interceptions, and he also had 74 combined tackles, good for fifth on the team. His four tackles for a loss were a career-high, and his ten pass breakups marked the second time in his career that he made it into double digits in that category. For his efforts, Hyde was also named Second-Team All-Pro for the second time in his career. In the playoffs, Hyde had six tackles and one of the best interceptions you’ll ever see—a diving effort to take a touchdown away from Nelson Agholor in the first quarter of Buffalo’s dominating 47-17 win over the New England Patriots in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Poyer, 31, missed one game due to an ankle injury, but he made the most of his 16 starts. He was second on the team in tackles, notching 93 overall, and he tied his teammate Hyde with a team-leading five interceptions. That also tied a career high, as both players notched five picks in their first year with the Bills, 2017. Poyer had eight tackles for a loss, three sacks, and nine pass breakups en route to his first First-Team All-Pro nod. In the playoffs, Poyer had ten tackles and a forced fumble.

Buffalo has four players on the Top 100 list who have been revealed as of now. Von Miller (No. 93) and Stefon Diggs (No. 26) are the other two. We’ll see where quarterback Josh Allen places next week, as the top 20 players are set to be unveiled starting at 8 PM EDT on August 28.