Buffalo Bills trade Cody Ford to Arizona Cardinals

Buffalo Bills guard Cody Ford has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick. This move comes as general manager Brandon Beane continues trimming the team’s roster down to 53 players for the regular season.

Buffalo clears the books of Ford’s $1.47 million salary for 2022. The team absorbs a $910,000 dead-cap hit, accounting for the bonuses owed Ford—a move recently discussed here by our very own Matt Rich Warren.

Originally drafted by the Bills in 2018 with the 38th overall pick, Ford had spent the previous three seasons with the club, and his tenure never seemed to live up to the expectations often saddled with a second-round pick. He struggled to adapt to adapt to playing tackle after many prognosticators suggested he’d be an early pick at the position. His switch to guard didn’t prove any more fruitful with Buffalo, and he soon found himself way down the depth chart, eventually running as the team’s ninth lineman during this summer’s training camp.

It appears Bobby Hart benefits from this move, having played both guard and tackle during this summer’s training camp.