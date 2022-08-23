BBR: Khalil Shakir can make an impact in 2022 for the Bills

One of the shining stars through two preseason games for the Buffalo Bills has been rookie wide receiver Khalil Shakir. The fifth-round pick out of Boise State has quickly become a fan favorite, and a player who I expect to make an impact for the Bills this season.

In this latest episode of BBR, I take a closer look at Shakir’s scouting report, and try to understand how he slipped to the fifth round. It’s difficult not to make comparisons to Gabe Davis, and the buzz around his play during training camp back in 2020. You can listen to the episode below, and share your thoughts on Shakir in the comments section.

