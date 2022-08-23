Injury update: Bills G Ike Boettger out at least first four games of 2022

On Tuesday, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane informed the press that guard Ike Boettger would remain on the team’s PUP list heading to the 2022 NFL regular season. That means Boettger will miss at least the team’s first four games of the year, matchups that include the NFL’s featured kickoff game at the Los Angeles Rams, home against the Tennessee Titans, and consecutive road games facing the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens. The move gets Buffalo’s roster down to 80 players.

It remains to be seen when Boettger will even return to the practice field, following surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon that ended his season in December of 2021.

The Bills re-signed Boettger to a one-year contract this past March, allowing him to further prove his ability as both a very solid reserve lineman with starter’s upside—a role he filled as the team’s starting guard late last season. Boettger has been with Buffalo for all or part of the previous four seasons.

Additional injury updates:

Brandon Beane also stated that the team is “...trying to run out the clock” on a decision about starting cornerback Tre’Davious White. Without certainty to White’s return to practice and eventually play, the team is going to wait as long as possible for making a decision on White’s roster status. By next Tuesday, the Bills must decide to either activate Tre White or send hi to the reserve/PUP list.

Beane also mentioned that safety Jordan Poyer would likely play if it was the regular season, but that the team wants to use this opportunity to get him back to 100% health in the preseason.