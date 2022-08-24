Josh Allen tells Adam Schein he’s a “hot guy”

Sports journalist Adam Schein has been a massive supporter of the Buffalo Bills for the past few years. On Tuesday, Bills quarterback Josh Allen joined The Adam Schein Podcast to touch on a variety of interesting topics.

Allen’s idols

Back in June, Josh Allen teamed up with Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to compete against Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in Capital One’s The Match, a 12-hole golf event. Allen told Schein that the outing was “surreal.” “I have idolized those two guys really for my entire life,” he said.

Aside from Brady and Rodgers, Allen mentioned former Green Bay Packers QB Brett Favre as being an inspiration to him.

"I have idolized those two guys my entire life."#Bills superstar @JoshAllenQB tells @AdamSchein who his favorite quarterback was growing up & which Hall of Famer he tried to emulate.





How can Allen improve?

Josh Allen brought up ball placement on his shorter throws when asked how he can improve this season. He also said that having his eyes in the right spot and identifying the right guy is also extremely important. The Bills QB wants to “own the game of football.”

Where can the best quarterback in football get better and improve? #Bills @JoshAllenQB tells @AdamSchein what he's working on before the season.





Wings

Adam Schein asked a critical question during the interview: “How does Josh Allen like his buffalo wings?”

“I’m a hot guy,” Allen quickly responded. “I go Bar-Bill, I get ten hot and then to kind of soothe that hot, I get ten lemon pepper.” He also mentions the Tre White spicy BBQ wings at Mulberry’s and says he’s “absolutely a blue cheese guy”.