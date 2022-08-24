Josh Allen: Playoff loss to Chiefs was “absolutely” toughest of my life

This week, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen joined sports media personality Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk about last season’s heartbreaking playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Although it may be tough for most Bills fans to hear, the clip is definitely worth watching.

“Was it the toughest loss of your life?” Cowherd asked a stoic-looking Allen who was doing the interview on the Bills’ practice field.

“Absolutely, absolutely,” Allen responded after a half-second pause. “Ultimately, we didn’t do enough to get the job done. The taste that we have as a team, it’s still there. We don’t wanna feel that again.”

Cowherd then wanted to know what Allen’s relationship with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is like. Allen told him that he and Mahomes text now and then and stated, “I’ve got so much respect for Pat, not just as a football player but as a person. The respect and admiration I have for him is through the roof.”

Finally, Allen was asked about what linebacker Von Miller brings to Buffalo. Allen pointed to Miller’s mentoring of the younger players as a huge positive for the team. He also said that Miller texts him sometimes with quotes or videos to “keep pressing on.”

Check out the full clip below.