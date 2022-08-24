Josh Allen will be just fine without Brian Daboll, says Peter Schrager of GMFB

When news broke that former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was leaving to become head coach of the New York Giants, plenty of fans became nervous. How would quarterback Josh Allen perform having a new coach in his ear? Would there be enough support around Allen to get him through the tough games?

Peter Schrager of Good Morning Football isn’t too concerned. “Do you know who the backup quarterbacks in Buffalo are this year? Case Keenum and Matt Barkley. Two guys who have been through it, if there’s any big brother need,” he said. He also mentions current offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

“I’ll add in another wildcard!” Schrager exclaims. “Joe Brady’s the quarterbacks coach. Remember Joe Brady when he got into the league was this wunderkind from the [New Orleans] Saints to LSU to the [Carolina] Panthers. 30 years old and he was like the hottest thing.”

Schrager feels really comfortable about the Bills’ room surrounding Josh Allen. The QB has been there from the beginning and the team has only added more pieces to help him. The loss of Brian Daboll shouldn’t impact the star at all.

Check out the full clip below.