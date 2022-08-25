Buffalo Bills Links, 8/25: Josh Allen, ‘Most’ Bills starters to sit vs. Carolina

The Buffalo Bills close out their three-game preseason schedule Friday night when they head south to take on the Carolina Panthers, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing the news that, according to head coach Sean McDermott, “most” of Buffalo’s starters won’t suit up in the preseason finale.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Josh Allen, ‘Most’ Bills starters won’t play vs. Carolina
For fans of the Buffalo Bills hoping to get one last chance to watch the team’s starters before the regular season begins, head coach Sean McDermott ended any speculation on Wednesday, telling reporters that “most” of his starters will sit out the preseason finale.
Which makes sense, considering in Week 2 of the preseason Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen, Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and most of the Bills starters made their preseason debuts during the team’s dress rehearsal game leading up to the regular season—a 42-15 drubbing of the Denver Broncos.
Who could be the next Bill(s) traded?
General manager Brandon Beane has a knack for trading players who might not make his 53-man roster and netting draft picks back in return, with the trade of offensive lineman Cody Ford for a fifth-round pick the latest example. Who could be the next member of the Bills dealt away, plus, fallout from the Ford trade and Ford expresses his gratitude to Bills fans and the franchise after he was shipped to the Arizona Cardinals.
Odds and ends
We see where the Bills check in on the latest ESPN NFL Power Rankings and find out why new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is on the hot seat (according to ESPN). Plus, Buffalo’s starters had a busy final practice session leading up to the preseason finale, the Bills are one outlet’s choice for the team to improve the most (record-wise) in 2022, punter Matt Araiza has gone from a lightly regarded prospect to a starting punter in the NFL, and what are the best traits to describe Josh Allen?
