Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Haack signs with Indianapolis Colts

Last week, the Buffalo Bills released veteran punter Matt Haack, meaning that rookie Matt Araiza officially won the punting job for the Bills. Earlier today, Haack found a new team, as he officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts found themselves in need of a new punter after their incumbent, Rigoberto Sanchez, tore his Achilles tendon running sprints in practice earlier this week. Sanchez handled punting and kickoff duties for the Colts. Haack is expected to handle only the former, with placekicker Rodrigo Blankenship handling the kickoff duties.

Haack, 28, was at or near the bottom of every statistical category for punters in 2021. He booted 52 punts at a gross average of 42.9 yards per punt, which was third-worst in the league among qualifying punters. His net average of 37.6 yards per attempt was tied for the lowest total in the league. Haack also hit seven touchbacks, tied for the second-highest number in the league, and kept just 18 of his 52 punts inside the 20-yard line.