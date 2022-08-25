Bills restructure Dion Dawkins’s contract ahead of 2022 NFL regular season

During his press conference early in the week, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane mentioned that the team would likely need to create some extra salary cap space following the trade of Cody Ford to the Arizona Cardinals. With the trade, the Bills absorbed a dead-cap hit of $919,000—the bonuses that were owed Ford by Buffalo.

That space comes in the form of a restructure for NFL Pro Bowl offensive tackle Dion Dawkins. Per a source, as reported by Tom Pelissero in a tweet, the restructure converts most of Dawkins’s 2022 salary into a signing bonus to clear over $5.6 million in cap space.

Brandon Beane’s name has become synonymous with wheeling and dealing along the offensive line. The team has Super Bowl aspirations, and maneuvering to better position themselves towards that goal will be a priority in the coming days and throughout the season. This could include additional trades and/or contract restructures to give the Bills and Beane more flexibility under the salary cap.