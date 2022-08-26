Buffalo Bills Links, 8/26: P Matt Araiza facing rape accusations

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing the latest news involving a civil lawsuit alleging that current Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza and several of his San Diego State University football teammates gang-raped a 17-year-old high school student last fall.
Additional Bills news from around the web
P Matt Araiza facing sexual assault allegations
Current starting punter Matt Araiza is facing charges of rape stemming from an incident when he was a member of the San Diego State University football team last fall. In the civil lawsuit, filed Thursday in San Diego County Superior Court, Araiza and several of his football teammates are accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old high school student. The accusations are horrific, and could lead to criminal charges.
Bills close out the preseason against the Panthers
The Bills travel south to take on the Carolina Panthers at 7:00 PM Eastern tonight in their preseason finale, and we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know leading up to kickoff, from which players on the roster bubble are looking to solidify their spot on the 53-man roster to how to watch and listen to the game.
Bills, LT Dion Dawkins agree to restructured
Earlier this week, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane was talking about a looming contract restructure for one of his players. Turns out, Pro Bowl starting left tackle Dion Dawkins was that guy, with Dawkins and the team agreeing on a restructure that will create an additional $5.6 million in salary cap space for this year. Buffalo now finds itself with approximately $10 million in cap space for the upcoming season, which could pave the way for another contract extension (All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer, potentially?), or the team has flexibility to bring in players should someone suffer an injury this year.
Odds and ends
Learn how growing up the son of a U.S. Marine prepared rookie wide receiver Khalil Shakir to handle any challenge thrown his way, find out more about the role rookie running back James Cook could play in Buffalo’s offense, and hear why quarterback guru Jordan Palmer thinks quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo community have forged a special bond.
