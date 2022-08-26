Buffalo Bills vs. Carolina Panthers: broadcast info, announcers, streaming, radio, television

The Buffalo Bills enter the 2022 NFL regular season with big-time aspirations. The Bills are the prohibitive favorites to win their first Super Bowl according to the pundits in Las Vegas, featuring a high-flying offense led by Pro Bowlers Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, and the league’s best defense during the regular season last year.

With such tremendous expectations, and with a deep and talented roster, head coach Sean McDermott, general manager Brandon Beane and the rest of Buffalo’s talent evaluators will have some difficult decisions to make to pare their roster down from 80 to the league-mandated size of 53 by Tuesday afternoon.

Buffalo closes out its three-game preseason schedule Friday night when the Bills head south to take on the Carolina Panthers, and McDermott has already stated that “most” of Buffalo’s starters won’t suit up in the preseason finale.

McDermott also said the team will use Week 3 of the preseason as one last assessment of the players who are vying for one of those spots on the 53-man roster. With a strong performance, some of the Bills on the roster bubble could secure a roster spot, play their way off the team, or do enough to draw interest from another team.

On the other sideline, Matt Ruhle, head coach of the Panthers, told the media that Carolina’s starters will play “on a case-by-case basis...our hope is to play a lot of guys through the first quarter and into the second quarter. It’ll be sort of where we are health-wise, depth-wise. A couple guys got banged up today (Tuesday), so a lot of time it depends on who is available as well.”

Counting two wins in the first two weeks of the preseason, the Bills have won their last ten preseason games, spanning a stretch of more than 1,460 days. The last time Buffalo lost a preseason game was on August 26, 2018, when the Bills fell to Andy Dalton and the Cincinnati Bengals by a 28-16 score in Week 3 of the 2018 preseason.

Here’s everything you need to know about in order to watch and/or listen to Buffalo’s third and final preseason game.

TV/Streaming/Radio Schedule

Date: Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM EDT

Channel: The game will be broadcast nationwide on the NFL Network, and will also be carried on WIVB (CBS) in Buffalo, WROC (CBS) in Rochester, WSYR (ABC) in Syracuse, WPNY (My Network TV) in Utica, WETM (NBC) in Elmira, WBGH (NBA) in Binghamton, WXXA (FOX) in Albany, WWTI (ABC) in Watertown, and WJET (ABC) in Erie, Pa.

Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), former Bill Steve Tasker (analyst), and Cynthia Frelund (sideline reporter)

Streaming: FuboTV and the Buffalo Bills app (especially helpful for those with DIRECTV)

Location: Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, NC

Radio: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), WKRL 100.9 FM and 106.5 FM (Syracuse), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network

Radio Play-by-Play: John Murphy and Eric Wood with sideline reporter Sal Capaccio

Online: NFL+ (for live content), NFL+ Premium (for replays), NFL.com Game Center

