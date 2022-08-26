 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Matt Araiza will not play against the Carolina Panthers after all

By Anthony Marino
Buffalo Bills Training Camp Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Reports have surfaced prior to the Buffalo Bills’ preseason game against the Carolina Panthers that punter Matt Araiza will not play. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter about 90 minutes prior to kickoff, sharing that Araiza would not punt in the game.

Tim Graham of The Athletic later confirmed the report, but was able to add more context to the situation. Graham tweeted that Araiza would not play in any capacity and would not be in uniform. Araiza serves as the primary holder for kicker Tyler Bass on extra points and field goal attempts.

Another observation came from Joe Buscaglia, also of The Athletic, who noted that Araiza was the only player not wearing team-issued sweats in Carolina on his way into the stadium.

There has been no update at this time from the Buffalo Bills related to Araiza’s future status with the team in light of recent gang-rape allegations. There has also been no report as to who will handle punting and holding duties for the Bills in the game against the Panthers at this time.

