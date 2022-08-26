Matt Araiza will not play against the Carolina Panthers after all

Reports have surfaced prior to the Buffalo Bills’ preseason game against the Carolina Panthers that punter Matt Araiza will not play. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter about 90 minutes prior to kickoff, sharing that Araiza would not punt in the game.

Bills’ rookie Matt Araiza, who has been accused along with two others of gang raping a 17-year-old girl last year in a civil lawsuit filed on Thursday, will not punt for Buffalo in tonight’s preseason game at Carolina, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2022

Tim Graham of The Athletic later confirmed the report, but was able to add more context to the situation. Graham tweeted that Araiza would not play in any capacity and would not be in uniform. Araiza serves as the primary holder for kicker Tyler Bass on extra points and field goal attempts.

I'll go a step further and report Matt Araiza won't play at all, source with direct knowledge informs me. No hold. No dress. https://t.co/HQSVhft2dV — Tim Graham (@ByTimGraham) August 26, 2022

Another observation came from Joe Buscaglia, also of The Athletic, who noted that Araiza was the only player not wearing team-issued sweats in Carolina on his way into the stadium.

It is worth pointing out that he is not in team-issued sweats in this picture while the rest of the players the team tweeted out were all wearing the same team-issued sweats. He will not be playing in any capacity tonight according to @ByTimGraham. https://t.co/Oil3hDDnRW — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) August 26, 2022

There has been no update at this time from the Buffalo Bills related to Araiza’s future status with the team in light of recent gang-rape allegations. There has also been no report as to who will handle punting and holding duties for the Bills in the game against the Panthers at this time.