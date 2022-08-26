 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bills vs Panthers delayed by lightning amid driving rain

Lightning.

By Matt Warren
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills' game against the Carolina Panthers has been delayed by lightning in the middle of a raging rainstorm.

This photo of the normally perfectly quaffed Buffalo Kickoff Live crew says it all, really. Thad Brown, Josh Reed, and Matt Parrino (in particular) all have rock-solid hairstyles, but even their hair products couldn't hold up in the rain.

Players were able to get most of the pregame festivities in before the skies opened, including the meet and greets and pictures.

At 6:35 PM, the lightning struck, sending players and coaches to the locker rooms and media and fans to the concourses. The half-hour lightning delay will push back the game briefly.

At 7:00 PM, Andrew Catalan on the broadcast said they thought it was another 20 to 30 minutes until football.

At 7:15 PM, the fans were allowed back in. New kickoff is 7:36 PM. See you soon.

