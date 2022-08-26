Bills vs Panthers delayed by lightning amid driving rain

The Buffalo Bills' game against the Carolina Panthers has been delayed by lightning in the middle of a raging rainstorm.

This photo of the normally perfectly quaffed Buffalo Kickoff Live crew says it all, really. Thad Brown, Josh Reed, and Matt Parrino (in particular) all have rock-solid hairstyles, but even their hair products couldn't hold up in the rain.

Well, it looks like you all beat me to it, but I also took a pic of his misery over his hair.



This may be the only time you EVER see his hair NOT perfect…and I could be talking about any one of these three dudes. ☔️ @MattParrino @thadbrown7 @4JoshReed pic.twitter.com/S2inLeBp5y — LuckyRoseMama (@LuckyRoseMama) August 26, 2022

Players were able to get most of the pregame festivities in before the skies opened, including the meet and greets and pictures.

At 6:35 PM, the lightning struck, sending players and coaches to the locker rooms and media and fans to the concourses. The half-hour lightning delay will push back the game briefly.

At 7:00 PM, Andrew Catalan on the broadcast said they thought it was another 20 to 30 minutes until football.

At 7:15 PM, the fans were allowed back in. New kickoff is 7:36 PM. See you soon.