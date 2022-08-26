Bills DT Eli Ankou questionable to return

Defensive tackle Eli Ankou reportedly suffered a hamstring injury during the first quarter.

After a 30-minute weather delay, the Buffalo Bills took the field to face the Carolina Panthers in soggy conditions. Chief among concerns for teams playing this weekend is of course avoiding injury in final preparations for the 2022 NFL regular season. Soggy fields and humid weather aren’t exactly the best conditions to avoid injury.

Ankou has faced a bit of trouble on the injury front this summer, having battled a calf injury in July that forced him to the active/PUP list. His return from that injury in early August was a good sign for his opportunity to try and stand out amid a crowded DT group during the preseason.

We’ll update with more information on Ankou as it becomes available.