Bills DB Cam Lewis suffers nose injury vs Panthers

Defensive back Cam Lewis was injured late in the third quarter of the Buffalo Bills’ preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. The injury appeared to happen on a play where Panthers running back John Lovett lowered the boom as he made contact with Lewis. His helmet chin strap failed resulting in the crown of his helmet coming down along his face.

Lewis was able to walk off the field under his own power, but he was quickly ushered to the blue medical tent. In her preseason role sideline reporter, NFL Media analytics expert Cynthia Frelund reported that Lewis suffered a nose injury on the play, and he was taken to the locker room for x-rays. Later in the game, Lewis was back on the sidelines in visible discomfort, and with padding blocking each nostril.

The Bills have made an effort to get Cam Lewis on the field this summer, and the former UDFA is looking to have a larger role in defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier’s defense. His continued play across multiple positions suggests the team wants to find a way to keep him in Buffalo blue, perhaps even beyond the practice squad.

We’ll update with info on Lewis’s injury as information becomes available.