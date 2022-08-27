Bills’ stadium agreement deadline pushed back 45 days

The Buffalo Bills, Erie County, and New York State have jointly pushed back the looming September 1 deadline to finalize the team’s new stadium agreement, reports John Wawrow of the Associated Press. While a framework was agreed to in March, the sides had agreed on the previous deadline to finalize all the contractual language.

No reason was given for the delay, but it at least needs to be noted that we haven’t heard from or seen Bills’ team president and co-owner Kim Pegula in more than two months following an undisclosed medical issue. She has been leading the stadium project since buying the team.

There is no indication that any pieces are in danger of falling through, and the statement released to Wawrow says the sides are “making positive progress” toward the final contractual language. Another potential reason was a slight delay in approving the deal by the Erie County Legislature, which didn’t sign off until July.

The team still expects to break ground next year, they still expect to open in time for the 2026 season, and they’ve already hired a architecture firm to handle the design and building of the stadium.