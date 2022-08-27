Buffalo Bills release punter Matt Araiza amid gang-rape allegations

The Buffalo Bills have told rookie punter Matt Araiza they are releasing him. Word came first from ESPN reporter Adam Schefter. The report was quickly confirmed by the team.

After head coach Sean McDermott met the media alone on Friday, he was joined by general manager Brandon Beane on Saturday evening. The Bills originally planned to have McDermott meet the media at 3:00 PM Eastern, but they delayed it multiple times until after practice. The presser ultimately began just before 8:00 PM Eastern.

His accuser filed a civil lawsuit against Araiza on Thursday with vicious allegations of assault, gang rape, and willfully intoxicating a minor. A criminal investigation has been open since the day after the incident in October 2021, and was just turned over to the district attorney in San Diego.

