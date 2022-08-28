Buffalo Bills All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer returns to practice Saturday

Sporting a red non-contact jersey, Buffalo Bills All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer was back on the team’s practice field Saturday, marking the first time Poyer has been an active practice participant since injuring his elbow during training camp on August 2.

The team and Poyer have been cautious with the injury—a hyperextended elbow suffered when Poyer appeared to make contact with rookie running back James Cook on a run play during 11-on-11s at St. John Fisher University.

After the play, Poyer went to the ground with some discomfort, was attended to by the team’s trainers, and was eventually carted off to the locker room.

With the regular season kicking off on September 8 at the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, Poyer’s return is certainly good news for the team and Bills fans.

Earlier in the week, when asked for an update on Poyer’s injury, general manager Brandon Beane told members of the media that if the team was in the regular season, Poyer would try to “fight through it” in order to be on the field.