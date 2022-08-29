Buffalo Bills Links, 8/29: Punters the Bills could sign

With the release of punter Matt Araiza under allegations of rape and sexual assault, the Buffalo Bills now have a vacancy at punter.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing potential free-agent punters the Bills could sign, and we also hear from head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane on the decision to release Araiza.

Free-agent punter options

The Buffalo Bills brought in four veteran punters over the weekend to audition for the team’s gig at punter, including former Miami Dolphins punter Michael Palardy, who is both left-footed and has connections to the Bills’ front office and coaching staff. Learn more about the veteran free-agent options available, and which one could make the most sense for the Bills to sign.

Bills cut P Matt Araiza

Over the weekend, the Bills informed rookie punter Matt Araiza they were releasing him after news broke of a civil lawsuit alleging that Araiza and several of his former San Diego State University teammates assaulted and raped a teenager last fall.

QB Josh Allen slips to No. 13 in NFL Top 100 list

In an article that is sure to rile up members of #BillsMafia, Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl quarterback, dropped slightly in the NFL’s annual Top 100 list, as voted on by the league’s players. Allen—who passed for 4,407 yards with 36 touchdowns and a franchise-record 409 completions and added a franchise-record (for a QB) 763 rushing yards with six TDs—fell three spots to No. 13 on the Top 100 list.

The Buffalo Bills saw All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer back on the practice field over the weekend. Plus, we discuss whether the Bills should have Josh Allen run less and find out which six Bills were released Monday morning.