Buffalo Bills Links, 8/29: Punters the Bills could sign

With the release of punter Matt Araiza under allegations of rape and sexual assault, the Buffalo Bills now have a vacancy at punter.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing potential free-agent punters the Bills could sign, and we also hear from head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane on the decision to release Araiza.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Free-agent punter options
The Buffalo Bills brought in four veteran punters over the weekend to audition for the team’s gig at punter, including former Miami Dolphins punter Michael Palardy, who is both left-footed and has connections to the Bills’ front office and coaching staff. Learn more about the veteran free-agent options available, and which one could make the most sense for the Bills to sign.
- A look at the veteran options for Bills at punter now that Matt Ariaza is out - Buffalo News
- Matt Araiza is gone. Here are other punter options for the Bills to sign - Democrat & Chronicle
- 5 punter options for Buffalo Bills following Matt Araiza’s release - newyorkupstate.com
- Everything we’re hearing on Buffalo Bills’ punter vacancy following Matt Araiza’s release - newyorkupstate.com
- Titans punter, potential Bills target Brett Kern: ‘I gave it all I had and we’ll see what happens’ - Buffalo News
Bills cut P Matt Araiza
Over the weekend, the Bills informed rookie punter Matt Araiza they were releasing him after news broke of a civil lawsuit alleging that Araiza and several of his former San Diego State University teammates assaulted and raped a teenager last fall.
- Bills release punter Matt Araiza - WGR 550
- Bills release punter Matt Araiza after rape allegations in civil suit - Buffalo News
- Bills decide to cut ties with Matt Araiza, who was accused of rape - Democrat & Chronicle
- Buffalo Bills release punter Matt Araiza in wake of gang-rape lawsuit - ESPN.com
- Bills release Matt Araiza amid gang rape allegation, civil lawsuit - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Brandon Beane, Sean McDermott announced the release of Matt Araiza - BuffaloBills.com
- Statement by ‘Jane Doe’ attorney on Bills’ release of Matt Araiza - Buffalo News
- How Bills arrived at decision to release Matt Araiza amid rape allegations - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills coach Sean McDermott calls Matt Araiza situation ‘extremely serious. Just hard to go through’ - Buffalo News
- After rape allegation against Matt Araiza, the Bills faced a difficult choice - Buffalo News
- Jay Skurski: Release of Matt Araiza answers one question, but plenty more remain for Bills - Buffalo News
- McDermott to female Bills fans: ‘I’m hurt. I understand they’re hurt’ - Buffalo News
- Fairburn: Bills’ handling of Matt Araiza undermined trust - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Report: 2 NFL execs knew Araiza was involved in an incident - WGR 550
QB Josh Allen slips to No. 13 in NFL Top 100 list
In an article that is sure to rile up members of #BillsMafia, Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl quarterback, dropped slightly in the NFL’s annual Top 100 list, as voted on by the league’s players. Allen—who passed for 4,407 yards with 36 touchdowns and a franchise-record 409 completions and added a franchise-record (for a QB) 763 rushing yards with six TDs—fell three spots to No. 13 on the Top 100 list.
- Josh Allen falls from Top 10 in NFL Network list to surprise of Bills fans - Buffalo News
- Josh Allen ranked No. 13 on NFL Top 100 reveal - BuffaloBills.com
Odds and ends
The Buffalo Bills saw All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer back on the practice field over the weekend. Plus, we discuss whether the Bills should have Josh Allen run less and find out which six Bills were released Monday morning.
