On a team loaded with talent that is expected to contend for the Super Bowl, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott are facing some difficult decisions leading up to Tuesday’s deadline for NFL teams to trim their rosters down to 53 players.

On this week’s episode of the Billieve Podcast, hosts John Boccacino and Jamie D’Amico offer up a few suggestions of players they feel will be surprise roster cuts, as well as a few players who will be surprises to earn a roster spot.

Among the discussions, Boccacino and D’Amico debate who is more deserving of a roster spot between wide receivers Jake Kumerow, Isaiah Hodgins, and Marquez Stevenson; tight ends O.J. Howard, Quintin Morris, and Tommy Sweeney; and linebackers Baylon Spector and Joe Giles-Harris.

They also run down the candidacies of defensive tackle Brandin Bryant, cornerback/safety Cam Lewis, and offensive lineman Bobby Hart, among other players on the roster bubble.

Check out the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, then let us know your thoughts on who you think will be surprises to earn a roster spot, and who could be some of the more surprising roster cuts.

