Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen ranked No. 13 on NFL Top 100

In an article that is sure to rile up members of #BillsMafia, Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl quarterback, dropped slightly in the NFL’s annual Top 100 list, as voted on by the league’s players.

Allen—who passed for 4,407 yards with 36 touchdowns and a franchise-record 409 completions and added a franchise-record (for a QB) 763 rushing yards with six TDs—fell three spots to No. 13 on the Top 100 list.

Despite the gaudy numbers, and despite leading the Bills to a second-straight AFC East title, Allen slipped out of the league’s top ten while being passed by players like Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (No. 11) and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (No. 9).

Allen comes in as the list’s fourth-highest ranked QB, trailing Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (No. 8), Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (No. 3) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady (No. 1).

One reason why Allen might have fallen out of the top ten? The timing of when the voting is conducted. According to NFL Network spokesman Alex Riethmiller, they “try to time it with Pro Bowl balloting, so they can do them together. In addition to ballots collected that way, we also give ballots to many of the players that we interview for our shows.”

This would explain Josh Allen at #13…

Voting done WELL before the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/11XBAkdYoe — Air Raid | Bills @ Rams (@TheBillsGuys) August 29, 2022

That would explain Allen’s ranking a little better, since he happened to save his best two performances for the postseason, completing 77% of his passes while throwing for 637 yards with nine TDs and zero interceptions and adding 134 rushing yards in two playoff games.

Allen is Buffalo’s fifth player to earn a spot on the top 100 list, joining wide receiver Stefon Diggs (No. 26), safeties Jordan Poyer (No. 45) and Micah Hyde (50), and edge rusher Von Miller (No. 93).

Last year, Buffalo placed four on the list—Allen (No. 10), Diggs (No. 11), CB Tre’Davious White (No. 95) and WR Cole Beasley (No. 96).