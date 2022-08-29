Buffalo Bills roster cuts tracker, 2022

The Buffalo Bills have begun releasing players to get from 80 down to the initial 53-man roster. The moves need to be completed by Tuesday, August 30th, at 4:00 PM Eastern.
The first move was to release punter Matt Araiza over the weekend, though at some point the Bills will sign a new punter to take his place.
On Monday morning, they announced a handful of the first cuts:
We’ve released six players from our roster. #BillsMafia— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 29, 2022
- OL Jacob Capra
- DE Daniel Joseph
- DB Jordan Miller
- OL Tanner Owen
- WR Neil Pau’u
- DB Josh Thomas
Thomas should find his way onto the practice squad and Capra has an outside shot, as well.
Current roster
Quarterback
Josh Allen
Matt Barkley
Case Keenum
Running Back
Raheem Blackshear
James Cook
Reggie Gilliam (FB)
Duke Johnson
Taiwan Jones
Zack Moss
Devin Singletary
Wide receiver
Jamison Crowder
Gabe Davis
Stefon Diggs
Tanner Gentry
Isaiah Hodgins
Jake Kumerow
Isaiah McKenzie
Neil Pau’u
Khalil Shakir
Marquez Stevenson
Tight end
Dawson Knox
Quintin Morris
Tommy Sweeney
Traded: O.J. Howard
Offensive tackle
Alec Anderson
Spencer Brown
Dion Dawkins
Tommy Doyle
David Quessenberry
Luke Tenuta
Interior OL
Ike Boetter (PUP)
Ryan Bates
Jacob Capra
Bobby Hart
Greg Mancz
Mitch Morse
Tanner Owen
Greg Van Roten
Rodger Saffold
Defensive tackle
Eli Ankou
C.J. Brewer
Brandin Bryant
Prince Emili
DaQuan Jones
Ed Oliver
Jordan Phillips
Tim Settle
Defensive end
Boogie Basham
A.J. Epenesa
Daniel Joseph
Kingsley Jonathan
Shaq Lawson
Mike Love
Von Miller
Greg Rousseau
Linebacker
Terrel Bernard
Tyrel Dodson
Tremaine Edmunds
Joe Giles-Harris
Tyler Matakevich
Matt Milano
Andre Smith (Suspended)
Baylon Spector
Cornerback
Christian Benford
Kaiir Elam
Ja’Marcus Ingram
Dane Jackson
Taron Johnson
Cam Lewis
Nick McCloud
Jordan Miller
Siran Neal
Tre’Davious White
Safety
Damar Hamlin
Micah Hyde
Jaquan Johnson
Jordan Poyer
Josh Thomas
Specialists
P Matt Araiza
K Tyler Bass
LS Reid Ferguson
