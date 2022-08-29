Buffalo Bills roster cuts tracker, 2022

The Buffalo Bills have begun releasing players to get from 80 down to the initial 53-man roster. The moves need to be completed by Tuesday, August 30th, at 4:00 PM Eastern.

The first move was to release punter Matt Araiza over the weekend, though at some point the Bills will sign a new punter to take his place.

On Monday morning, they announced a handful of the first cuts:

OL Jacob Capra

DE Daniel Joseph

DB Jordan Miller

OL Tanner Owen

WR Neil Pau’u

DB Josh Thomas

Thomas should find his way onto the practice squad and Capra has an outside shot, as well.

Current roster

Quarterback

Josh Allen

Matt Barkley

Case Keenum

Running Back

Raheem Blackshear

James Cook

Reggie Gilliam (FB)

Duke Johnson

Taiwan Jones

Zack Moss

Devin Singletary

Wide receiver

Jamison Crowder

Gabe Davis

Stefon Diggs

Tanner Gentry

Isaiah Hodgins

Jake Kumerow

Isaiah McKenzie

Neil Pau’u

Khalil Shakir

Marquez Stevenson

Tight end

Dawson Knox

Quintin Morris

Tommy Sweeney

Traded: O.J. Howard

Offensive tackle

Alec Anderson

Spencer Brown

Dion Dawkins

Tommy Doyle

David Quessenberry

Luke Tenuta

Interior OL

Ike Boetter (PUP)

Ryan Bates

Jacob Capra

Bobby Hart

Greg Mancz

Mitch Morse

Tanner Owen

Greg Van Roten

Rodger Saffold

Defensive tackle

Eli Ankou

C.J. Brewer

Brandin Bryant

Prince Emili

DaQuan Jones

Ed Oliver

Jordan Phillips

Tim Settle

Defensive end

Boogie Basham

A.J. Epenesa

Daniel Joseph

Kingsley Jonathan

Shaq Lawson

Mike Love

Von Miller

Greg Rousseau

Linebacker

Terrel Bernard

Tyrel Dodson

Tremaine Edmunds

Joe Giles-Harris

Tyler Matakevich

Matt Milano

Andre Smith (Suspended)

Baylon Spector

Cornerback

Christian Benford

Kaiir Elam

Ja’Marcus Ingram

Dane Jackson

Taron Johnson

Cam Lewis

Nick McCloud

Jordan Miller

Siran Neal

Tre’Davious White

Safety

Damar Hamlin

Micah Hyde

Jaquan Johnson

Jordan Poyer

Josh Thomas

Specialists

P Matt Araiza

K Tyler Bass

LS Reid Ferguson

Related posts