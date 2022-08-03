Jamie D & Big Newt: Deshaun Watson & the NFL’s PR problem

Big NFL news came down this week that Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShawn Watson is facing a six-game suspension stemming from over 20 accusations of sexual assault. Hosts Jamie D’Amico and big Chris Newton discuss the situation and the severity of the punishment.

Big Newt points out that he has a problem with how the penalty is being levied. It is his position that the fact Houston Texans management knew about the allegations and sat on the information, only to release it when Watson asked for a trade. To Newt, there should be a punishment for Texans management and ownership too, and if the league is unwilling to address that situation, then Watson’s punishment has to be light.

D’Amico sees a different problem. He takes issue with the league’s handling of the situation not just from a moral perspective, but also believes that the NFL’s pattern of handing out light penalties for offenses against women—who are the leagues fasted growing fan demographic—is bad for business..

The hosts wrap up with some training camp notes, including the tempers that have been flaring, and tackle Dion Dawkins showing off his athleticism.

