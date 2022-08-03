Buffalo Bills training camp injury roundup, August 3rd

The Buffalo Bills originally had a full but closed to the public practice schedule for Wednesday but last night, they announced it was changed to a walkthrough and media wouldn’t be allowed. One potential reason for the change could be due to the ever-growing injury problems and taking some wear and tear off the players’ bodies.

The break also provides us with a day to run down all the minor training camp injuries we haven’t reported yet and update the longer-term ones.

CB Tre’Davious White remains on the PUP list while recovering from the torn ACL he suffered on Thanksgiving. Based on the workload he is receiving, we estimate he’ll be able to return early in the regular season and ramp up to full play by midseason. OG Ike Boettger tore his Achilles late in the season and will surely remain on the PUP list to start the regular season. DT Eli Ankou is also on the PUP list following some offseason surgery and his return timeline is unclear.

OG Rodger Saffold remains on the NF-I list with cracked ribs suffered in a car crash this summer. There has been no indication he won’t be ready to start the season and he’s been working on the sidelines more and more in an effort to get back.

The biggest training camp injury to date has been All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer who hyperextended his elbow in practice Tuesday. He’s going to be out a few weeks but should be good to go for the start of the regular season.

Poyer’s running mate at safety, Micah Hyde, returned to practice in a limited role on Monday after sitting out on Saturday with a hip injury. He fell hard on it Friday and left practice. He will likely be back to a full-time participant soon.

WR Jamison Crowder participated on opening day, then missed a week of camp with general soreness. He was back in a limited capacity Monday and participated fully on Tuesday. Joining him with soreness had been WR Jake Kumerow, but he returned on Tuesday. WR Marquez Stevenson left Tuesday’s practice with a foot injury.

The offensive line has been dealing with a ton of injuries. RT Spencer Brown has been limited all camp, participating only in individual drills before being removed for team work. RG Ryan Bates has missed five practices with soreness. That’s in addition to Saffold. OT Tommy Doyle, one of the top two reserve linemen, left practice earlier this week but was back as a full go on Tuesday. OL Greg Mancz sat out Tuesday with an unspecified injury.

On the defensive line, DT Tim Settle has been out for the last two practices with a sore groin that’s not expected to be serious. Joining him on the sideline Tuesday was DT Brandin Bryant.

I think that’s everyone, but man that’s a long list.