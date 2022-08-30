Josh Allen at 13: Kyle Brandt of GMFB disagrees

Anyone who watches NFL games could have guessed that Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen would be included in the NFL Top 100 Players of 2022. On Sunday, however, plenty of Bills fans were outraged when it was revealed that Allen came in at the number 13 spot.

One such Bills supporter is Kyle Brandt of Good Morning Football. On a Monday segment discussing the biggest surprise in the Top 20 of said list, Brandt exclaimed, “It’s incredible. The NFL players for all their physical gifts and all their physical talents, they can’t see or hear, apparently.” Scrunching up his face in disapproval, he went on. “Did you watch a game last year? I’m just gonna go back to Josh Allen. 13!? You thought there were 12 players better than 17!?”

Brandt then declared, “Never even mind the Chiefs game. What about the week before against the Patriots? I don’t know if a player’s ever had back-to-back better games in NFL history than those two games!” He ends the segment by calling the decision “awful.” Surely many Bills fans would agree.

Watch the full clip below.