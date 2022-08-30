Circling the Wagons: The Matt Araiza debacle comes to an end

In this episode, we talk about the rise and fall of former Bills Punter, Matt Araiza. We discuss Araiza being Bills Mafia draft darling in the 6th round, going from being called the “Punt God” and seemingly beating out incumbent Matt Haack to make the 53-man roster, to being released amongst very damning allegations of heinous sexual assault, all within 48 hours. We talk about the Buffalo Bills’ organization’s handling of the situation from Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott, personal experiences related to the matter, and much more! Listen now and Go Bills!

