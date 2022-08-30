Circling the Wagons: Bills vs Panthers/preseason wrap-up and 53-man roster projections

In this episode, we discuss the Buffalo Bills’ preseason loss against the Carolina Panthers, 21-0, and any takeaways that we have from that game in general. We also wrap up the preseason and give awards to the Sweet Sassy Molassy Play of the Preseason, the Wall of Famers and Wall of Shamers of the Preseason, roster positional battles right before final cuts, trying to decide on the 53-man roster, and much more! Listen now and Go Bills!

