Bills cuts: RB Duke Johnson could be back on the practice squad

The Buffalo Bills have released running back Duke Johnson, per a report by Adam Schefter. While not completely unexpected due to the depth at running back, Johnson is a known commodity at the position and played well in preseason action. The 28-year-old RB out of the University of Miami is in his eighth year in the NFL.

Bills are releasing veteran running back Duke Johnson, per source. Bills do have an interest in bringing him back on their practice squad if he doesn’t sign with another team’s active roster. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2022

Duke Johnson was signed during free agency after Washington Commanders RB J.D. McKissic spurned One Bills Drive. Johnson was brought in largely for his pass-catching ability, but then the team added RB James Cook in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

With Devin Singletary and Zack Moss both ahead of Johnson on the depth chart and rookie Cook eating into his share of pass-catching opportunities, the writing was likely on the wall for Johnson.

With just hours to go until NFL teams are required to have their active rosters down to 53, the Bills have 18 more decisions to make.