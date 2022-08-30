Bills CB Tre’Davious White to start season on PUP list

The Buffalo Bills placed All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White on the Inactive/Physically Unable to Perform list late Tuesday as they made a series of moves to get their roster to the league-required 53 players.

White, who was injured during the Bills' Thanksgiving Night game against the New Orelans Saints last season, has spent the offseason and preseason rehabing his surgically repaired ACL.

The PUP designation means that White will be unavailable to play for at least the first four games of the 2022 season, one in which the Bills are considered strong Super Bowl contenders.

During the offseason, Bills’ coach Sean McDermott was quoted as saying that White’s recovery was on track, although no specific time table for his return was given.

During training camp, White was at the team’s facilities and was often seen working off to the side or encouraging and offering assistance to players in camp, but now it's been more than a month since we have seen him.

The earliest that Buffalo could have their All-Pro corner back would be Week 5 when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium.