Buffalo Bills Links, 8/31: Examining Buffalo’s 53-man roster

As expected, the competition was intense to earn a spot on the Buffalo Bills’ 53-man roster, with the team releasing or waiving 20 players leading up to Tuesday afternoon’s roster cut-down deadline.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing who made the roster, who was cut, and who could potentially return to join Buffalo’s practice squad.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Examining Buffalo’s 53-man roster

Among the names released by the Bills, tight end O.J. Howard was perhaps the biggest surprise, not because of his performance (he struggled during the offseason, training camp, and the preseason), but because the Bills have to swallow the guaranteed money in his contract. Besides Howard, wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, defensive tackle Brandin Bryant, cornerback Nick McCloud, and running back Raheem Blackshear were among those players cut on Tuesday.

Tre’Davious White placed on PUP list

Besides setting their 53-man roster heading into the season, the Bills also made a roster move concerning their Pro Bowl cornerback, Tre’Davious White, placing him on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. The move means White will be sidelined for at least Buffalo’s first four games, with the Bills Week 5 clash vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers the earliest White could be eligible to return.

Odds and ends

After making his return to the practice field, All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer says he “expects to be out there” when the Bills open the season on September 8 against the Los Angeles Rams. Plus, current Bills react to the allegations of rape and sexual assault against former Buffalo punter Matt Araiza, while current NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stays quiet on Araiza’s release.