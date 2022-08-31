Jamie D & Big Newt: Thoughts on the Bills’ initial roster

The Buffalo Bills have made their final cuts and the roster is ready to start the season. There are some players who made the squad after it appeared as though a path to the roster didn’t exist before training camp, such as linebacker Baylon Spector and tight end Quintin Morris.

However, there were players who fans were either rooting for or expected to make the team but didn’t, including wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, running back Raheem Blackshear, and tight end O.J. Howard. The hosts, Jamie D’Amico and big Chris Newton discuss these players and what prevented them from being on the field for week one of the NFL season.

The hosts marvel about how during The Drought when the team would let go of players after a year of starting only for them to wind up out of the league, versus today when the Bills are releasing players who will most certainly find employment elsewhere in the NFL.

To round out the show, D’Amico and Newton give their brief and final thoughts on the Matt Araiza situation.

