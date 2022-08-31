NABP: Punters, Trivia, and Buffalo Bills Best Bets

In this episode of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, the guys talk through some of the best Buffalo Bills bets for the season, as well as a DraftKings special for the NFL’s Week 1 slate that you can’t miss out on. Plus, discussion on how the Bills handled the Matt Araiza situation last weekend as well as some trivia with Brando that centers around fantasy football.

