Bills punter watch: Kern’s dad speaks, Buffalo hosting a free agent visit

With the roster at 53, the Buffalo Bills are now tasked with finding a punter to add to their roster in addition to making room for him.

Speculation has been circling around Brett Kern after he was released by the Tennessee Titans on Monday. However, the three-time Pro Bowler may not have any plans to move to back Western New York.

It was reported that Kern’s father, Cal, was on Lockport radio station WLVL’s morning show Wednesday and claimed that his son will not be signing with the Buffalo Bills.

The elder Kern said that the Titans have encouraged the punter to stay game-ready in the event that Ryan Stonehouse, the undrafted rookie out of Colorado State who beat out Kern for the job, struggles in the early part of the season.

Kern had held the punting job in Tennessee for the past thirteen years, receiving All-Pro honors twice (2017, 2019) and being selected to the Pro Bowl three times (2017-2019) during that time. He’s 36 and has made his home in Tennessee, despite his strong ties to his parents’ home town of Grand Island.

Although he bid an emotional farewell to Titans fans on Monday, the Western New York native may not be ready to head back up north just yet.

Thank you Titans Family pic.twitter.com/Z7jFFQIJWs — Brett Kern (@brettkern6) August 29, 2022

We also have a report from Draft Diamonds that former Denver Broncos punter Sam Martin is at One Bills Drive for a tryout. Martin has been in the NFL since 2013 but was released by the Denver Broncos this week after refusing a pay cut.

Martin averaged 47.4 yards per punt last year and was third among players with more than 35 punts in net average (44.1 yards). He was near the top of the NFL in punts inside the 20, as well.