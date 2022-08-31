Buffalo Bills practice squad tracker, 2022

With the Buffalo Bills having shaped their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, our attention can turn towards the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on September 8. While Buffalo may have set their initial roster, they still have personnel decisions to make, including which players will fill out the team’s practice squad.

Each team has a 16-member practice squad, and while official signings may take some time to be announced, reports and rumors will appear in the coming hours. We’ll compile some of those rumors and reports here before the team officially announces its practice squad.

Buffalo Bills practice squad rumors tracker

Defensive Tackle C.J. Brewer

#Bills bringing DT C.J. Brewer back to their practice squad, #Eagles adding CB Mario Goodrich to theirs, per their agents @NessMugrabi and @davidcanter. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 31, 2022

Offensive lineman Alec Anderson

Per source, OL Alec Anderson will be joining the #Bills’ practice squad. #BillsMafia — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) August 31, 2022

Wide receiver Tanner Gentry

Per source, Tanner Gentry will be joining the #Bills’ practice squad. #BillsMafia — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) August 31, 2022

LB Joe Giles-Harris

LB Joe Giles-Harris is joining the Bills practice squad, per source. Should be one of a number of guys returning even with the waiver losses. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) August 31, 2022

RB Raheem Blackshear

RB Raheem Blackshear will be signing to the Bills practice squad, per source. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) August 31, 2022

DT Brandin Bryant

League source tells me the Bills are bringing back DE Mike Love and DT Brandin Bryant to their practice squad. — Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) August 31, 2022

DE Mike Love

With no one claiming WR Isaiah Hodgins or RB Raheem Blackshear, you’d think they’ll be back on the practice squad.

OL Luke Tenuta, CB Nick McCloud, DE Kingsley Jonathan, and OL Tanner Owen were all claimed on waivers.

Practice squad rules

How many players? NFL practice squads currently consist of 16 players.

Who is eligible? Here are the current eligibility rules:

Players who do not have an accrued season of NFL experience.

Free agent players who were on the Active List for fewer than nine games in their only accrued season.

A maximum of 10 free agent players who have earned no more than two accrued seasons.

A maximum of six free agent players with no limitations to their number of earned accrued seasons.

When can teams start building practice squads? Once the waiver claim period ends, teams can begin to sign players to their practice squads. This year, that means after noon on Wednesday.

How much do practice squad players make? Players with two accrued seasons or less will earn $11,500 for each week they are on a practice squad. Players with more than two accrued seasons will earn at least $15,400 per week with a maximum of $19,900.