Four Buffalo Bills claimed on waivers

Four of the Buffalo Bills’ recent roster cuts won’t be able to re-join the team’s practice squad after being claimed on waivers by other teams. Players with less than four years of NFL experience must pass through waivers before they become free agents.

The Chicago Bears claimed former Syracuse University defensive end Kingsley Jonathan, who impressed during training camp.

The Indianapolis Colts claimed Buffalo’s sixth-round pick Luke Tenuta. The offensive lineman struggled in training camp and the preseason.

Joining the New Orleans Saints is offensive lineman Tanner Owen. He was a depth option in training camp.

The last name on the list is cornerback Nick McCloud. He’s joining the New York Giants. It’s no surprise for McCloud, who was claimed by the Cincinnati Bengals last year after roster cuts before rejoining the Bills on the practice squad later in the season. Joe Schoen scooped him up.

Noticeably not on the waiver claim list were WR Isaiah Hodgins and RB Raheem Blackshear, both of whom had very good preseason performances. That led to speculation one or both of them could be on another team. The duo instantly heads to the top of the practice squad priority list.

Some former Bills who were released were also claimed. DE Daryl Johnson was claimed by the Seahawks, OL Jack Anderson was claimed by the Giants, LB Delshawn Phillips heads to the Ravens, and CB Rachaad Wildgoose is going to the Commanders.

The Bills were not awarded any players on waivers.