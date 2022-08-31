Buffalo Bills officially sign 13 players to practice squad

Following yesterday’s cuts to trim the roster to 53 players, the Buffalo Bills have put the finishing touches on their practice squad roster heading into Week 1 of the regular season.

The team officially announced the following 13 names as signed to the team’s practice squad:

QB Matt Barkley

OL Greg Mancz

OL Alec Anderson

RB Raheem Blackshear

RB Duke Johnson

WR Tavon Austin

WR Tanner Gentry

WR Isaiah Hodgins

DE Mike Love

DT Brandin Bryant

DT C.J. Brewer

LB Joe Giles-Harris

DB Ja’Marcus Ingram

Also reported on twitter by Mike Garafolo but not yet confirmed via official team channels, Buffalo is also signing OT Ryan Van Denmark to the practice squad. When official, that will leave the team with two openings left for players to sign to the squad.

OT Ryan Van Denmark is signing with the #Bills’ practice squad, per agents @NessMugrabi and @davidcanter. The #Colts offered him a role on their practice squad to stay in Indy but he opted to head to Buffalo. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 31, 2022

Of course, the Bills have work to do as it pertains to their starting roster. The team still needs a starting punter, and there are several hot names to keep in mind. The biggest is perhaps Brett Kern, who has ties to the Western New York region, but—despite discussion he could head back north following his release from the Tennessee Titans—he may not end up in Buffalo after all.

Additionally, Sam Martin who was just released by the Denver Broncos, was reported at One Bills Drive for a tryout. This past Sunday, the team also worked out punters Michael Palardy, Ty Long, Tyler Newsome, and Joseph Charlton. As of this writing, none have been signed and the competition is still very much open.