NABP | ‘Phins Tampering, Poyer, Watson, and more

In this episode of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Pat, Jon, & Brando try to make sense of everything going on in the NFL world this week. The surprisingly short Watson suspension, the Dolphins tampering, and whether Jordan Poyer’s injury will affect contract negotiations or not. Plus, some trivia on the common thread that connects all forfeitures of first-round picks this century.

