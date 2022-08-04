Buffalo Bills Training Camp Day 9 Open Thread

We’ve made it to August and Week 2 of training camp. The battles for roster position are heating up, along with the temperatures, and sparks are flying as fights have broken out in each of the padded practices so far.

The Buffalo Bills held a walkthrough during their regularly scheduled practice time on Wednesday, so reporters and fans weren’t present. The fans, reporters, players, and coaches all return to the field on Thursday for the 8th public practice of camp, and 9th practice overall. We’re more than halfway there.

The press is very limited in what they are allowed to share, but fans are in the seats (if they were able to procure tickets ahead of time) and some of them have been sharing lots of info on Twitter.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott has repeatedly helmed the microphone, along with his coordinators. A host of other players have also spoken with reporters, but not Josh Allen, who we assume will make some public Q&A eventually.

Practice starts at 9:45 AM while the gates at Fisher open at 8:45. Tickets are required and sold out.

Here are the biggest storylines so far in camp:

I’ve included the Bills Reporters Twitter list to follow along with the updates from the local beat reporters.