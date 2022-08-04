Bills camp: WR Marquez Stevenson out multiple weeks with foot injury

The Buffalo Bills will be without Marquez Stevenson for weeks, head coach Sean McDermott said on Thursday morning from St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York. Stevenson injured his foot during Tuesday’s practice, attempting to get two feet inbounds on a sideline catch.

McDermott noted that Stevenson was having a good camp to this point and called the injury “unfortunate.” He did not give a more definitive timetable or specific injury.

Stevenson was locked in a battle for a depth receiver spot but more importantly, was working toward securing the team’s punt returner and kick returner spots.

Last year, Stevenson was injured in camp, the Bills kept him on their initial 53-man roster, then placed him on injured reserve. By doing that roster summersault, cutting and almost immediately re-signing long snapper Reid Ferguson, they were able to get Stevenson back in November.

Stevenson played in 5 games in 2021, with 14 punt returns for 132 and 7 kickoff returns for 165 yards. He fumbled twice, recovering one, and was ultimately benched down the stretch. He played just 6 snaps on offense for the season.

Isaiah McKenzie, Khalil Shakir, and Tavon Austin will continue duking it out for the returner job in the meantime, but this opens the door pretty wide for Austin to make the team.