Friday’s Red/Blue scrimmage will be more game-like than training camp practices

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott shared some insight into the “Return of the Red and Blue” scrimmage on Friday night at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The team is packing up after Thursday’s practice to head to their home facility for the weekend.

McDermott told reporters it will be “more like a game” than typical training camp practices. No doubt, this will be a great time for Ken Dorsey to continue the learning process as he calls plays for the first time as the team’s offensive coordinator.

One thing they haven’t determined is how “live” the hitting will be. Typically, the scrimmage ends with a big goal-line session with full contact, including tackling all the way to the ground. With a banged up roster (more than 15 players have missed time in camp and the number is growing on Thursday), they may not be as hard-hitting as past scrimmages.

Ever the football guy, McDermott also acknowledged that the change of venue will get him and the players a little more fired up.

Tickets for the event are sold out, but there is sure to be a lot of Twitter coverage of the event. The team announced Thursday that they had distributed 70,000 free tickets for the event.

The team’s first preseason game is a little over a week away on Saturday, August 13th, against the Indianapolis Colts at 4:30 PM Eastern.