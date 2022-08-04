Most intense fight of camp punctuates Thursday’s Bills practice

There have been four padded practices with the Buffalo Bills at St. John Fisher University. In three of those practices, fights have broken out between the offense and the defense.

On Thursday, All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs took umbrage with defensive end Greg Rousseau trying to swat out the ball from his hands, and decided to throw some hands of his own. Diggs took some swings at the second-year player before they were broken up, but the scuffle continued into the huddles where Ed Oliver had to be held back from continuing the scrum. Th entire defensive sideline joined in on the affair.

John Wawrow of the Associated Press said Devin Singletary and Rousseau were exchanging shoves to the point head coach Sean McDermott actually had to step in. It was Josh Allen who stepped in front of a charging Oliver to prevent things from escalating.

After the fight, the first-team defensive line immediately left the field.

These Bills are feisty.

Josh Allen wasn’t involved in this fight, but his shove to the face of Jordan Phillips set off the first fight of training camp last weekend. Several players joined the scrum, with Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs leaping onto the pile. Then on Tuesday, cornerback Siran Neal and wide receiver Tavon Austin mixed it up after a rep, with defensive end Boogie Basham throwing punches and a host of other players involved.